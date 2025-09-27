‘Pakistan deserves Nobel Prize for speaking lies’: J-K DGP slams Shehbaz Sharif

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, saying Pakistan was a country that deserved a Nobel Prize for "speaking lies". Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, arrives to speak during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.(Bloomberg)

Speaking to ANI, Vaid mocked Pakistan's armed forces and government for bombing their own citizens.

"If there's one nation that deserves a Nobel Prize for speaking lies, it is Pakistan. Be it Shehbaz Sharif or fraud marshal Asim Munir. They should receive a Nobel Prize, even before the American President Trump... My counter to Shehbaz Sharif is that first, you end the tyranny on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. It is not India that bombs its own people. It is Pakistan's armed forces, the Pakistan government led by you and Asim Munir, that bombs its own citizens..." Vaid told ANI.

Meanwhile, India, in a searing rebuttal to the Sharif's address, accused him of "absurd theatrics" and glorifying terrorism while mocking his claim of "victory" in the May escalation.

Exercising India's right of reply at the General Assembly, Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had sought to portray the destruction of airbases in their country as a victory. While dismantling his narrative, the first secretary accused Islamabad of shielding terrorists and peddling "ludicrous narratives" to mask its role as a hub of terrorism.

The First Secretary also debunked Sharif's portrayal of the May conflict, noting that Pakistan's threats against India ceased only after Indian forces peppered multiple Pakistani airbases on May 10.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9 May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10 May, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation of the fighting. The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces. The pictures of that damage are, of course, publicly accessible. If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it," she said. (ANI)