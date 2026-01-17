Congress leader's ‘India will respond’ warning to Pakistan after drone sightings near border

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday reacted sharply to reports of drones being spotted near the India-Pakistan border, saying the incidents point to a deliberate pattern rather than a coincidence. Security tightened after multiple ‘Pakistani drone’ sightings; Congress leader warns of intent (Representative image/Reuters)

“Pakistan is back to its old playbook. Drones spotted again across J&K just days after #OperationSindoor," Singhvi said in a post on X as he referred to the military operation carried out by India against terrorists and terror infra in Pakistan back in May 2025.

He further warned, “This is not provocation by accident, but hostility by design. India is watching. And India will respond!”

His remarks came amid multiple reports of suspicious drone activity along the western border, including Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Rajasthan.

As reported by HT earlier, a suspicious drone was spotted on Monday night in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, flying over a gas-based thermal power plant located close to the India-Pakistan border.

Confirming the incident, Ramgarh police station in-charge Bhutaram Bishnoi later said a probe is underway, adding that flying drones in the district is completely prohibited without prior permission.

According to eyewitnesses, the drone was first noticed around 10 pm above the power plant premises and continued circling the nearby airspace for nearly an hour.

Drone incidents reported in Jammu sector In a separate development, ANI news agency, citing defence sources, reported drone activities in the Jammu sector. “Two incidents of drone spotting reported in the Jammu Sector. Counter UAS (unmanned aerial systems) measures were resorted to by the Indian Army,” the sources said.

Earlier, local residents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district said both the army and civilians living near the border have been on high alert after several drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted in recent days 2-4 days.

According to the ANI report, first sighting took place on Tuesday then another on Wednesday this week.

Security was stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday after several drones, suspected to have originated from Pakistan, were spotted along the Line of Control in the Naushera–Rajouri sector late Sunday night, the report added.