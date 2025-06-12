Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolences over Ahmedabad plane crash: ‘Heartbreaking tragedy’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the Air India (AI171) plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday and extended condolences to the families of the victims. Shehbaz's elder brother and three-time former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif also offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the loss of life in the plane crash on a post on his X handle.(AP)

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

"Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on his X.

Pakistan People's Party Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: "Saddened to hear a tragic incident occurred earlier today. Where an Air India flight with approximately 240 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad, India. I express my profound condolences to the people of India."

The Air India AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off at 1.38 pm on Thursday, June 12, minutes after which it crashed down at Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar, a residential area just outside the airport.

The passengers onboard included 169 Indian, 53 British, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals.

The flight crashed into the intern doctors' hostel at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. According to the Air India, those injured have been rushed to hospitals. "A total of 204 bodies have been recovered so far," Reuters quoted Ahmedabad police.

Home minister Amit Shah and Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu paid a visit to the crash site this evening. Naidu assured that a fair and thorough investigation would be carried out to uncover the cause behind the tragic incident.