Pakistan probe agency asks court to cancel Mumbai 26/11 attacks plotter Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s bail

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has approached Islamabad High Court to seek the cancellation of bail of the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai attacks Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, the operations commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The trial in the anti-terrorism court against seven suspects — LeT operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, and six others— has made little headway in the past decade. Lakhvi was granted bail in April 2015 and his whereabouts are not known. The other six are being held in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The court had suspended the 26/11 trial in January this year to give the prosecution more time to produce 19 witnesses who haven’t testified so far, with a judge observing that some witnesses were not appearing out of fear.

The division bench of the Islamabad high court had stopped the hearing of the case in an anti-terrorism court following a petition from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which wanted time to produce the witnesses in Mumbai attacks trial.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif had admitted in an interview in 2018 that the terrorists responsible for the Mumbai attacks came from Pakistan, the people familiar with the matter on condition of anonymity had said then.

Even PM Imran Khan suggested during an interaction with the Indian media in November 2018 that the attacks originated from Pakistan and the perpetrators should be brought to justice, they had said.

India had repeated its calls for the prosecution of the masterminds and facilitators of the attacks on the 10th anniversary of the carnage in November last year and blamed on the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), saying Pakistan had shown “little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice”.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 12:18 IST