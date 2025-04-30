Pakistan violates ceasefire again, Indian troops give 'swift, proportionate' response

The Indian Army on Wednesday gave a befitting reply to Pakistan, which continued to violate the ceasefire amid tensions between the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Tensions between India and Pakistan are on the rise following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

“During the night of 29-30 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Pak's ceasefire violations along the LoC on the rise

The border tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours are on the rise following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people and injured several others.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire along the LoC, evoking strong retaliation from the Indian troops.

Earlier, Pakistan claimed that it had “credible intelligence” input that India is planning a military action against it in the next 24-36 hours, PTI reported.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar alleged the Indian government is preparing to carry out military action against Pakistan on the basis of "baseless and concocted allegations" regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting with the top defence brass said the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

This most brutal attack on civilians in a long spell of time in the region has sparked a wave of outrage across the country and a demand for retaliatory action against the perpetrators and their handlers.

Following the terror strike in Pahalgam, India has taken a series of measures targeting Pakistan, including putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty with the neighbouring country.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan had chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by chiefs of three paramilitary forces and senior officers of two other security organisations.

(With PTI inputs)