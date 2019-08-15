e-paper
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The cross-border firing started around 7 am in Krishnaghati sector of the district and continued for several hours, prompting strong response from the Indian side, a defence official said.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu

There have been no reports of any injury or casualty on the Indian side. (ANI Photo)
         

Pakistani troops targeted forward posts with mortar shells and small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.



The firing stopped around 5.30 pm, he said.

There have been no reports of any injury or casualty on the Indian side.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 21:41 IST

