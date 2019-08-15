Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:41 IST

Pakistani troops targeted forward posts with mortar shells and small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The cross-border firing started around 7 am in Krishnaghati sector of the district and continued for several hours, prompting strong response from the Indian side, a defence official said.

The firing stopped around 5.30 pm, he said.

There have been no reports of any injury or casualty on the Indian side.

