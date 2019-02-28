Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, India retaliates strongly

Pakistan violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement on Thursday along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, a defence official said, a day after Indian and Pakistani air forces engaged in the first aerial dogfight since the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

“At about 0600 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing small arms along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector. The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. The firing stopped at about 0700 hours,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

At least five Indian soldiers were injured as Pakistan fired mortar shells and missiles across the LoC at several areas in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

India said the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weapons in 12 to 15 places all along the LoC in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts and accused Pakistani troops of using villagers as human shields.

India has accused Pakistan of using its air force to target Indian military installations on Wednesday morning in response to pre-dawn counter-terror strikes of Tuesday against Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan.

The tension between India and Pakistan has escalated after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed blew up a bus killing 40 CRPF troopers on February 14.

India and Pakistan summoned each other’s envoys on Wednesday over the tension.

Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah, who was summoned to the South Block in New Delhi, told Indian officials about capturing of an Indian pilot by Pakistani authorities.

In Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign office also summoned India’s acting high commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned what it called “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian forces along the Line of Control resulting in the killing of four of its civilians.

Villagers along the 744-km long Line of Control and 198 km long International Border in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu region and in Baramulla district in Kashmir Valley say they have been living in fear following the firings.

Authorities have ordered all government and private schools within a range five km from International Border in Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch to remain closed on Thursday.

A report by news agency PTI has said that 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations — 2,936 — by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the India-Pakistan border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries.

