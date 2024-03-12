 Pak boat apprehended near Gujarat coast with 60 packets of drugs, six arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Pakistani boat apprehended near Gujarat coast with 60 packets of drugs, six crew members arrested

Pakistani boat apprehended near Gujarat coast with 60 packets of drugs, six crew members arrested

PTI |
Mar 12, 2024 05:47 PM IST

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Gujarat ATS.

A boat carrying 60 packets of drugs was seized and six Pakistani crew members onboard the vessel were apprehended off the Gujarat coast in a multi-agency operation on Tuesday, an official said.

Coast Guard ship chasing the boat (Image: Indian Coast Guard)
Coast Guard ship chasing the boat (Image: Indian Coast Guard)

Based on a tip-off, the Indian Coast Guard, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted a joint operation in the Arabian Sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), said Sunil Joshi, superintendent of police, ATS.

"A vessel carrying nearly 60 packets of contraband was seized around 180 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast. The boat with six Pakistani crew members is now being brought in for further investigation," he said.

The type of drug and its value are yet to be ascertained as the boat is being brought to the shore, he said.

This is the second major anti-narcotics operation carried out by the agencies in the Arabian Sea in one month. On February 26, five foreign nationals were held off the Porbandar coast with 3,300 kg of narcotics, including charas.

