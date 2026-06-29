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Pakistani intruder caught along LoC in J-K’s Poonch, third incident this month

Indian Army troops apprehended a 31-year-old man after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch.

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 12:52 pm IST
Edited by Shivya Kanojia
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Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir intercepted another cross-border intruder on Sunday, marking the third such apprehension in Poonch district this month.

Officials said no incriminating material was recovered from him during the arrest.(PTI\representational photo)

Indian Army troops apprehended a 31-year-old man after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch.

The man was identified as Rayees Khan, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was taken into custody shortly after entering the Indian side of the LoC, news agency PTI reported.

Also read | Rare handshake after Army repatriates Pakistani national who crossed LoC

Officials said no incriminating material was recovered from him during the arrest.

Investigators are now questioning Khan to determine the purpose of his cross-border movement and whether he had any intended contacts or objectives on the Indian side.

Third such case reported in June

Officials said the drone was seen hovering near Nundpur village in the early hours of the day.

Following the sighting, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), the Army and the police conducted an extensive search of the area to ensure there had been no airdropping of weapons or narcotics from across the border.

The search operation concluded without any recovery, with officials saying nothing incriminating was found.

(With PTI inputs)

 
line of control jammu and kashmir
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