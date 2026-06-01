PoK youth crosses LoC to meet online girlfriend in Uri, nabbed

A 22-year-old youth from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by the Indian Army after crossing the heavily fortified Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Uri sector to meet his girlfriend. The youth, Zeeshan Ahmad Mir from Muzaffarabad, reportedly crossed to meet Irum Bano of Tilawari village. Zeeshan Ahmad Mir

“The intruder was apprehended after he was intercepted by Chinar Warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector. The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual who was handed over to J&K Police for further legal proceedings,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Uri police station in-charge Mohammad Iqbal refused to share more information.

According to officials privy to the ongoing investigation, Mir was deeply troubled by his family in Muzaffarabad, who were constantly pressuring him to earn a living and shoulder the financial burdens of the household.

They said prima facie Mir looks “innocent and deeply distressed” who fell into severe depression due to the persistent domestic discord.

They said that it was during this period of emotional vulnerability that Mir connected with Bano over Snapchat and the digital connection quickly deepened into an emotional bond, accelerated by the discovery that Mir’s ancestors originally hailed from the exact same border village where the girl resides.

Finding solace in their shared roots, Mir confided his domestic miseries to Bano who sought a permanent escape for him and suggested that he stop enduring the suffering in PoK and cross over to the Indian side.

The officials said the duo discussed a plan under which Mir was supposed to cross the LoC and surrender directly to the army and serve a legal sentence that was mandated for illegal entry into the country and later upon his release, Mir would legally claim his family’s ancestral property in the village and settle down permanently in Jammu and Kashmir.

Motivated by the prospect of a new life, Mir undertook the dangerous journey on Saturday night only to be apprehended by the troops.

Following his apprehension and subsequent questioning, the girl was summoned to check the authenticity of Mir’s version. She made appeals to the Army and local authorities, pleading for leniency and requesting that Mir be allowed to stay on this side of the fence rather than being deported.

The officials said the security agencies, however, are verifying this narrative to rule out any external manipulation or covert angles before deciding on the legal course of action.

Cross-LoC familial ties are not uncommon in J&K and a large number of families living in the frontier districts have close relatives residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and marriages between families divided by the Line of Control have historically been a regular feature in these border pockets.

Exfiltration bid foiled, 2 held

The army also said that in a joint operation with J&K police, they apprehended two persons in Uri who were trying to cross over to PoK.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police in general area of Uri, Baramulla. Two individuals from Sopore apprehended by vigilant Chinar Warriors while attempting exfiltration in Uri Sector with inimical intent along with their accomplice guide. Further probe underway,” the Chinar Corps said.

(With PTI inputs)