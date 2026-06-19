Rare handshake after Army repatriates Pakistani national who crossed LoC

A rare handshake between Indian and Pakistani Army officers during the repatriation of a Pakistani national captured along the Line of Control offered a fleeting moment of military courtesy amid heightened tensions between the neighbours. Asad Khan was apprehended on June 12 after he inadvertently crossed the Line of Control into Simari village in the Teetwal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. (X/Chinar Corps)

The Indian Army on Friday said it handed over Asad Khan, a resident of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, to the Pakistan Army after treating him with "dignity and compassion" during his six-day detention.

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A handshake, crossed border and a picture Khan was apprehended on June 12 after he inadvertently crossed the Line of Control into Simari village in the Teetwal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Pictures shared by the Army's Chinar Corps showed the handover at a border crossing point, with a senior Indian Army officer seen shaking hands with his Pakistani counterpart -- a rare sight against the backdrop of strained ties between the two countries.

"A Pakistani national, Asad Khan, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), who was apprehended in Simari village, Kupwara, on 12 June 2026 after crossing the Line of Control, was repatriated to Pakistan on 18 June 2026," the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.