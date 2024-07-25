Pakistani journalist rakes up Kanwar Yatra order, US says ‘not actually in effect’

Responding to a question on the controversial Kanwar Yatra directives in two BJP-ruled states, the US state department on Wednesday said it has engaged with Indian counterparts on the importance of equal treatment for members of all religions. US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller. (File)(HT_PRINT)

A Pakistani journalist raked up the issue during a press briefing, alleging that the BJP government was forcing Muslim owners of restaurants to display their “Muslim names” at their eateries.

“We have seen those reports. We have also seen reports that the Indian Supreme Court on July 22 issued an interim stay on the implementation of those rules. So they're not actually in effect,” US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“Speaking generally, we are, as we always say, committed to promoting and protecting universal respect for the right of freedom of religion and belief for all anywhere in the world,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered an interim stay on the directives by the two BJP-ruled states asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners, the staff and other details.

A apex court also issued notice to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, where the Ujjain municipal body has issued a similar directive

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti said eateries may be required to display the kind of food they are serving like they are vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

Justice SVN Bhatti, while sharing his experience, said he used to frequent a Muslim-run vegetarian restaurant while posted in Kerala as it maintained international standards.

"...Without disclosing the name of the city, there is a vegetarian hotel run by a Hindu. There is another vegetarian hotel run by a Muslim.

"As a judge of that state, I was going to the hotel run by a Muslim for vegetarian food. When it comes to food standard and safety, he was displaying everything. He had returned from Dubai. He was maintaining international standards with regard to safety, cleanliness and hygiene. So it was my choice to go to that hotel," Justice Bhatti said.

No one appeared for the state governments in the apex court on Monday.