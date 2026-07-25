'Pakistani propaganda accounts': PIB fact-checks AI-generated videos of Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked AI-generated videos of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan that are being circulated to spread misinformation.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked AI-generated videos of Union ministers Piyush Goyal (R) and Dharmendra Pradhan that are being circulated to spread misinformation.

The clarification comes after AI-generated videos of both the ministers went viral on social media. The PIB's Fact Check Unit said that both videos are fake and digitally altered, stating that neither Goyal nor Pradhan made the statements attributed to them in the clips.

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It further alleged that the videos are being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts as part of a misinformation campaign.

Also Read | Govt fact-checks Pradhan's altered clip: 'Circulated by Pak propaganda accounts'

Goyal alleges AI deepfake video, FIR registered

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday alleged that a deepfake video created using artificial intelligence (AI) had been circulated to falsely attribute remarks to him about the ongoing student protests.

In a post on X, Goyal said his remarks to the media outside Parliament had been "maliciously doctored using AI" to create and circulate a fake video.

"My remarks to the media outside Parliament have been maliciously doctored using AI to create and circulate a deepfake video in an attempt to spread misinformation," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Goyal said he had filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station at 4:35 am on July 25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goyal said he had filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station at 4:35 am on July 25. {{/usCountry}}

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He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for creating, circulating or amplifying the alleged deepfake.

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"The irresponsible misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public cannot and will not be tolerated," Goyal said.

He also urged people to rely only on verified and authentic sources for information.

"I have complete faith that India's aware and tech-savvy citizens, especially our youth, will not fall prey to such misinformation," he added.

Follow here for live updates on CJP protests

PIB flags fake videos

Separately, the PIB Fact Check unit issued a warning alleging that Pakistani propaganda accounts were circulating an AI-generated video falsely claiming that Goyal had made threatening remarks about protesting students.

"Fake Video Alert!" the PIB Fact Check post said.

"Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video of Union Minister Piyush Goyal claiming that he made threatening remarks about the protesting students," it said.

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The PIB dismissed the clip as fabricated, stating, "This video is #Fake and AI-generated."

It further clarified that, “Union Minister @piyushgoyal did NOT make any such statement regarding the Delhi protest.”

The fact-checking unit also shared a link to what it described as the original, unedited video and urged people to report suspicious content related to the Government of India to its official fact-checking handle.

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Also Read | 'Yes or no': CJP seeks clarity on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from government

PIB fact-checks video on Dharmendra Pradhan

In a separate fact check, the PIB also flagged an allegedly doctored video involving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the PIB Fact Check unit, "Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Union Minister @dpradhanbjp, featuring fabricated and baseless claims."

It clarified that, "Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not make any such statement."

The fact-checking unit also shared a link to Pradhan's original, unedited video and urged the public to "Beware of fake news and VERIFY through official government sources."

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