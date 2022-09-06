Pakistani troops fire on BSF unit, force says gave a ‘befitting reply’

On a day Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a visit to India, Pakistani rangers fired upon a Border Security Force (BSF) patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector on Tuesday morning and BSF gave a “befitting” response to the “unprovoked firing,” officials said.

“Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on BSF patrolling party in Arnia Sector,” a statement issued by BSF spokesperson said.

“No loss (of lives) or injury (reported) to the BSF troops,” it added.

India and Pakistan agreed in February 24, 2021 to strictly observe all agreements and understandings related to cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir among other sectors.

An officer who didn’t want to be named said other incidents of firing by Pakistani troops have also taken place in the last one and a half years but Tuesday’s incident was “a major one” and came on a day when Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in India for talks.

Also Read | India, Bangladesh likely to sign at least six agreements

Immediate and effective retaliation by the Indian Army and BSF is carried out during instances of unprovoked firings and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC and IB, said a second officer.

Prior to 2021 agreement, there were 5,133 incidents of ceasefire violations in 2020, 3,479 in 2019 and 2,140 in 2018. However, these incidents came down to around 700 last year. The data for 2022 is not available yet.

The Indian government has maintained that the onus is on Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner.