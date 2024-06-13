In Senate, Pakistan's leader Shibli Faraz calls India ‘enemy country’, but praises for… | Viral video

Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan Syed Shibli Faraz has praised India for conducting the recently concluded general elections in a free and fair manner and expressed his desire to have a similar process in his country as well. Shibli Faraz with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Courtesy: @shiblifaraz X)

Speaking in the Pakistani Senate, Faraz, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said not a single voice in India questioned whether the Lok Sabha elections were rigged.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I don’t want to quote the example of our enemy country. Recently, elections were held there (India), and over 800 million people cast their votes. There were thousands and lakhs of polling stations, with some polling stations even established for just one voter in a place. The entire month-long exercise was conducted with the help of EVMs. Was there a single voice claiming that the election was rigged?” remarked Syed Shibli Faraz.

Watch the video here:

Read: Hope Pakistan gets leader like Modi: Pakistani American businessman



“And how smoothly the power was transferred. We also want to be in the same situation. This country has been fighting for legitimacy. Here, those who have lost the polls don’t concede, and the winner is also elected at his own will. This kind of approach has hollowed our political system,” he added.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases, starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1, and the results were declared on June 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has formed the government at the Centre, with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

This was a notable occasion when India received praise for its conduct of elections. Just a week ago, Pakistani ambassador Husain Haqqani also praised the Indian polls and its democratic system."

“It is hard not to be impressed by the magnitude of India’s democracy. 44-day election exercise, 900 million eligible voters, 640 million ballots cast (half of them by women), 67% turnout, 1.1 million polling booths, 5.5 million electronic voting machines!” Haqqani posted on X.