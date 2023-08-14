Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists Tricolour as India's Anju celebrates Pak Independence Day: Reports

Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Pakistani national Seema Haider, who illegally sneaked into India via Nepal in May with her children to stay with her Indian “husband” Sachin Meena, hoisted the Tricolour on Sunday. Seema, who hails from Pakistan's Sindh province, and Sachin reportedly joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Great Noida along with her lawyer AP Singh on Sunday.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Great Noida

Seema's celebrations come on a day Indian woman Anju, who went to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah, was seen celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day. Pakistan marks its independence day on August 14, a day ahead of India's Independence Day. In a video shared on social media, Anju can be seen cutting a cake along with Nasrullah at an event.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Anju, 34, travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her Facebook friend.

The woman was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Nasrulla, 29, became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Anju has travelled to Upper Dir district in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrulla. A local police official said they came to know about Anju's presence in Pakistan through media reports.

According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only. Nasrulla, a science graduate, is the youngest among five brothers. He has given an affidavit to local authorities, stating there is no love angle to their friendship, and Anju will return to India on August 20.

Seema celebrated Har Ghar Tiranga even as a leader of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) issued a warning to her over her Bollywood debut.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Ameya Khopkar, wrote in Marathi, “We are firm on our stand that a Pakistani citizen should not have any place in the Indian film industry. Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman currently in India. There were also reports that she was an ISI agent. Some of the upstarts in our industry are making the same Seema Haider as an actress for fame. Why are producers not ashamed?”

Fresh media reports claimed that Seema has clarified that she has turned down the movie offer.

Seema Haider-Sachin Meena love story

Seema Haider (30) and her Indian husband Sachin Meena (22) fell in love with each other while the duo was playing a game of PUBG. Seema who was already married to Ghulam Haider then decided to cross the border to India illegally in order to be with Sachin.

Seema met Sachin for the first time in Nepal during the month of March. Subsequently, they underwent a marriage ceremony adhering to Hindu customs, following Seema's conversion to Hinduism. The couple later crossed over to India from Nepal on May 13, accompanied by Seema's children.

However, Seema was apprehended by the UP police on July 4 for crossing the border illegally. Despite being granted bail shortly after the arrest, the couple remained under scrutiny by investigative agencies.

