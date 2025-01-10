Palghar blast: Family's attempt to alter perfume expiry dates leaves 4, including 2 minors, injured

Four members of a family, including two minors, were injured in an explosion in a flat where they were trying to alter the expiry dates on perfume bottles in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, news agency PTI reported, citing an official on Friday. The accident took place on the night between Thursday and Friday in Room No. 112 of Roshni Apartment in Nalla Sopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, (Photo for representational purpose only)

The victims have been identified as Mahavir Vadar (41), Sunita Vadar (38), Kumar Harshvardhan Vadar (9) and Kumari Harshada Vadar (14), PTI reported.

The blast took place during an attempt to change the expiry dates on perfume bottles, an activity that might involve flammable substances, the official added.

Kumar Harshvardhan is receiving care at Life Care Hospital in Nalla Sopara, while the others are being treated at Oscar Hospital in the same area, he said.

