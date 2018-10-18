Panchgram cities set to reshape the contours of Haryana NCR

Five urban centres and industrial townships to be developed over 2.5 lakh hectares along the alignment of the 135 km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway are going to re- shape the outline of the national capital region (NCR) falling in Haryana.

Christened as Panchgram, the new urban centers will be developed by an umbrella organisation called Panchgram Development Authority.

The Haryana council of ministers recently approved a draft Bill for the development of these new cities. The Bill will be tabled in the assembly for enactment of legislation to execute the Panchgram project.

The project envisages shaping contiguous areas around the KMP Expressway into Panchgram region for developing new industrial townships and urban centres.

“This is essential to meet the needs of rapid industrialisation and urbanisation of the national capital region,’’ said additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, Devender Singh. He said the government would like to develop one township on pilot basis.

Panchgram to comprise 8 districts

Officials said the land from eight districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Rewari, Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar would come into play for the development of the five urban centers and industrial townships.

As per the preliminary plan, 121 villages of Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar would form the first urban centre of Panchgram.

The second Panchgram township would comprise 129 villages 0f Gurgaon and Jhajjar.

The third new urban centre would come up on land of 159 villages of Rewari, Gurgaon and Mewat while the fourth would be set up on 185 villages of Palwal, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Mewat.

The fifth township would come up on the land 166 villages of Faridabad and Palwal districts.

The BJP government may name the five new urban centres after characters from the Mahabharata epic or after ancient cities like Nalanda, Vaishali, Vidhisha, an official privy to the planning process said.

“We plan to develop the land both on the inner and outer areas of the KMP Expressway. The entire vacant area between the expressway and the national capital would be planned as urban centres and the area on the outer side would be planned depending on the development potential. The development would take place within 2 to 6 km of the expressway loop on both the sides,’’ said an official.

‘Will open up more areas for trade, housing’

Additional chief secretary (ACS-industries and commerce) Devender Singh said the new urban centres would open up tremendous opportunities or trade and housing.

The KMP and Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) expressways would give these centres excellent connectivity.

“Already, Gurgaon has a huge brand value and will help the state bring major attractions. Also, there is a great demand for warehouses and logistic facilities and traders want to set them outside Delhi,’’ Singh said while elaborating on the possible opportunities.

Pressure on urban centres inevitable

Meanwhile, officials handling the project issues said the urbanisation along the KMP expressway was inevitable and, if not regulated, would result into disorganised expansion.

“It is estimated by the NCR Planning Board that by 2030-35, about 40 % population growth would be in Gurgaon and Faridabad. The Panchgram urban centres would absorb this population growth as each of the five cities would have a capacity of take in about 15 lakh people,’’ officials said.

Umbrella body to execute development

A high-powered body, headed by the chief minister, would be set up to undertake urban planning, execution of projects and schemes, promoting housing activity, prepare transportation and mobility plans of the five urban and industrial centers.

“The master development plan would define the quality of life that an inhabitant of Panchgram region could expect to lead in coming years. The master plan would also define the zones into which towns and cities comprising the Panchgram region would be segregated in zones for the purpose of development,’’ said an official.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 11:18 IST