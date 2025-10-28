Panel to discuss use of Ladakh sanctuaries for defence projects

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife which is set to meet this week, is expected to discuss a number of fresh defence proposals involving diversion of protected areas in Ladakh. Ladakh region is strategically important as it shares borders with China on the east and Pakistan on the west (AFP)

The standing committee will consider a proposal for use of 24.2 ha of land from Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary for Formation Ammunition Storage Facility (FASF) at Tsogtsalu and another proposal for use of 40 ha of land from the same sanctuary for establishing a Brigade Headquarters at Chushul in Leh .

The Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary is home to the Tibetan Wolf, Wild Yak, Bharal, Wild Dog, Snow Leopard, and Brown Bear .

Ladakh is strategically important as it shares borders both with China on the east and Pakistan on the west.

“The area (Chushul), though devoid of any trees cover as per joint survey report, falls within the Protected Area and as such attracts the provisions of section 29 of (Wildlife Protection) Act 1972. The user agency shall ensure that there is no damage to the landscape of the area during the execution of the project and must comply with the existing norms to reduce the impact of the project on local habitats,” the agenda for the meeting states.

The Brigade Signals Company moved from Jalipa, Barmer (Rajasthan) to the eastern Ladakh sector in September 2024 and is temporarily located at Nimmu. The brigade was directly placed under Command Corps Headquarters till the time the Infantry Division was raised and deployed in the eastern Ladakh sector. Therefore, it is essential to acquire land at Chushul for construction of a HQ, the agenda adds.

The deputy conservator of forests has submitted a site inspection report along with recommendations, noting that the area supports rare and endangered species and is among the few known Indian breeding sites of the Black-necked Crane and Bar-headed Goose. . The union environment ministry said: “The chief wildlife warden and State Board for Wildlife have recommended the proposal, which has been forwarded by the state government. While the proposal may be considered due to its strategic importance, it is essential to ensure minimal ecological disturbance in this fragile cold desert.”

Other proposals for diversion that will come up in the meeting include that of 48.6 ha of forest land , also from Changthang sanctuary for establishment of a training area at Tara; of 8.16 ha of forest land from Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) Wildlife Sanctuary for construction an army camp in Leh; of 9.46 ha of forest land, also from the Karakoram sanctuary for establishment of an artillery battery in Leh . Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary is home to Tibetan Antelope, Shapo, Wild Yak, Bharal, Snow Leopard, Himalayan Mouse and Eurasian Lynx.