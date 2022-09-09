Home / India News / Panic at Bhopal airport after operator mishears ballast as blast

Panic at Bhopal airport after operator mishears ballast as blast

india news
Updated on Sep 09, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Panic erupted at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj International Airport on Thursday morning after an IndiGo airline employee misheard “ballast” as “blast” during a call pertaining to a flight, officials said.

The employee at Bhopal airport mistook the word to be “blast” and immediately alerted the control room of CISF, officials said. (File/Representational)
The employee at Bhopal airport mistook the word to be “blast” and immediately alerted the control room of CISF, officials said. (File/Representational)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Panic erupted at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj International Airport on Thursday morning after an IndiGo airline employee misheard “ballast” as “blast” during a call pertaining to a flight, officials said.

The IndiGo employee, airport officials said, claimed to have received a call at the ticketing counter, enquiring about a “ballast” on flight 6E 7931, that travels from Hyderabad to Agra via Bhopal.

Ballasts are extra loads which are used to balance the weight of an aircraft.

The employee, however, mistook the word to be “blast” and immediately alerted the control room of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the officials added.

Subsequently, the passengers were made to deboard the flight at the airport. “The aircraft was searched and no explosives were found,” Man Singh, deputy commandant, CISF, said.

As emergency measures were enforced, automatic bollards at the driveway of the airport, meant to prevent unauthorized exit, were activated. One person was injured after his vehicle crashed into one of these bollards, officials said, adding he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Airport management regrets the inconvenience and damage caused due to this unfortunate event,” the airport said in a statement.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out