Panihati's ‘Voice of Justice’: Kalatan Dasgupta leading Left charge against TMC, BJP in Bengal polls

Kalatan Dasgupta, Communist Party of India (Marxist) youth leader and a prominent face of the DYFI, is contesting the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas. Marking his first major electoral contest, Dasgupta has emerged as a central figure in the Left’s strategy to reclaim its urban industrial base by fielding young, articulate activists who gained statewide recognition during recent protest movements.

Kalatan Dasgupta gained national recognition during the 2024 RG Kar Medical College protests, where he became a visible voice for institutional accountability and public safety.(Facebook)

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Dasgupta is locked in a high-stakes battle against TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh – son of a sitting MLA Nirmal Ghosh – and BJP’s Ratna Debnath.

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On the campaign trail in Panihati, he framed the 2026 assembly polls as a struggle against "corruption and systemic evidence tampering," directly challenging the incumbent TMC regime and the BJP’s alternative narrative.

His campaign focused heavily on local infrastructure, the plight of closed industries along the Barrackpore trunk road, and a "fearless" voting environment. If elected, Dasgupta has promised to advocate for enhanced municipal security and the revitalisation of the Panihati healthcare network.

Who is Kalatan Dasgupta

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{{^usCountry}} Kalatan Dasgupta is an alumnus of University of Calcutta, where he completed his B.Com (Hons) from Heramba Chandra College in 2006. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kalatan Dasgupta is an alumnus of University of Calcutta, where he completed his B.Com (Hons) from Heramba Chandra College in 2006. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His political journey began in student activism with the SFI and progressed into the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Unlike many of his contemporaries, Dasgupta has spent his entire adult life as a "party whole-timer," serving as a social activist with no private profession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His political journey began in student activism with the SFI and progressed into the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Unlike many of his contemporaries, Dasgupta has spent his entire adult life as a "party whole-timer," serving as a social activist with no private profession. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He gained national recognition during the 2024 RG Kar Medical College protests, where he became a visible voice for institutional accountability and public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He gained national recognition during the 2024 RG Kar Medical College protests, where he became a visible voice for institutional accountability and public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dasgupta is married to a state-aided college teacher, whose income remains the primary support for the family while he focuses on full-time grassroots mobilisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dasgupta is married to a state-aided college teacher, whose income remains the primary support for the family while he focuses on full-time grassroots mobilisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His affidavit for the 2026 polls lists multiple pending criminal cases related to "rioting" and "obstructing public servants" during various political movements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His affidavit for the 2026 polls lists multiple pending criminal cases related to "rioting" and "obstructing public servants" during various political movements. {{/usCountry}}

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About Dasgupta's opponents

Tirthankar Ghosh (Trinamool Congress): He is TMC's candidate from Panihati, and is the son of the outgoing MLA Nirmal Ghosh. The TMC is fighting to retain this seat, which they have held since 2011.

Ratna Debnath (Bharatiya Janata Party): The BJP candidate's electoral contest has drawn significant state-wide attention, framing the battle around issues of justice and the safety of women.

About Panihati Constituency

The Panihati constituency, a suburban industrial hub in North 24 Parganas, is witnessing one of the state's most competitive three-cornered fights.

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Voting in Panihati took place as the second phase of the state's assembly elections on April 29, 2026, with Dasgupta banking on a massive surge in the "silent youth vote" to break the long-standing TMC-BJP binary.

What happened in 2021?

This is the first major assembly election for Kalatan Dasgupta, who has traditionally focused on organisational and street-level politics rather than legislative roles. In the 2021 assembly elections, the Panihati seat was won by TMC’s Nirmal Ghosh, who defeated BJP’s Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay by a margin of 25,177 votes. The Left-Congress alliance had finished a distant third in that cycle.

ALSO READ: Why will central forces remain in West Bengal even after assembly elections?

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Before the 2026 elections, Dasgupta gained significant traction during the 2024 protests, when he was also briefly arrested, an event that his supporters turned into a rallying cry for the 2026 campaign.

(With inputs from local bureaus and ECI affidavits)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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