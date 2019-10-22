e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Pankaj Kumar named new UIDAI CEO

The UIDAI is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 by the government under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
IAS officer Pankaj Kumar appointed as the new CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
IAS officer Pankaj Kumar appointed as the new CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).(Twitter/ @UIDAI Photo)
         

The government on Tuesday appointed IAS officer Pankaj Kumar as the new CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Kumar is currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry Of Electronics and IT.

The UIDAI is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 by the government under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with the mandate to issue Unique Identification numbers (UID), or Aadhaar, to all residents of India to eliminate duplicate and fake id entities.

“Pankaj Kumar, IAS (NL87), Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post,” the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said, as per an official statement.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:31 IST

tags
top news
Bengal governor in fresh face off with govt after officials skip meetings
Bengal governor in fresh face off with govt after officials skip meetings
Army officer killed in firing by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera; encounter on
Army officer killed in firing by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera; encounter on
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Padnekar interview || Saand Ki Aankh || AUR BATAO
Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Padnekar interview || Saand Ki Aankh || AUR BATAO
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News