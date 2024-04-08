Panoor bomb blast case: Two more arrested, role of CPI(M) under scanner

Two more people, allegedly linked to the ruling CPI(M), have been arrested in connection with the recent bomb blast at Panoor, said Kerala police officials on Sunday. One person was killed and two others were injured in the blast that took place on Friday. HT Image

The arrested accused were identified as Amal Babu and Midhun who were in hiding ever since the blast took place on the terrace of an under-construction house at Muliyathode near Panoor in Kannur district on Friday, said an officer.With this, the total number of arrests in the case has reached six with six others absconding, the police added.

Deceased Sherin (26), a resident of Kaivelikal, had succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast while Vineesh (24) has sustained grievous injuries in the incident and is currently under treatment, said police. The crude bomb explosion is reported to have occurred around 1 am Friday while the bombs were being made on the terrace of the building.

The four people arrested on Saturday were identified as Shebin Lal, KK Arun, K Atul and Sayooj. Police are investigating if they have links to the CPI(M) which has come under the lens in the backdrop of the bomb blast as well as the ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, some local leaders of the CPI(M) paid a visit to the residence of deceased Sherin on Sunday raising questions on the party’s links with those who involved in the bomb-making process. However, when questioned by reporters, CPI(M state secretary MV Govindan, replied, “I don’t know about that. The party doesn’t have any link to0 the blast.”

The police on Sunday stepped up the vigil in politically-sensitive areas of Kannur and Kozhikode district in the backdrop of the blast.