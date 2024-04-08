 Panoor bomb blast case: Two more arrested, role of CPI(M) under scanner | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Panoor bomb blast case: Two more arrested, role of CPI(M) under scanner

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Apr 08, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Two more arrested in CPI(M) linked bomb blast at Panoor, Kerala. One dead, two injured. Total arrests reach six. Police investigating political connections.

Two more people, allegedly linked to the ruling CPI(M), have been arrested in connection with the recent bomb blast at Panoor, said Kerala police officials on Sunday. One person was killed and two others were injured in the blast that took place on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

The arrested accused were identified as Amal Babu and Midhun who were in hiding ever since the blast took place on the terrace of an under-construction house at Muliyathode near Panoor in Kannur district on Friday, said an officer.With this, the total number of arrests in the case has reached six with six others absconding, the police added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Deceased Sherin (26), a resident of Kaivelikal, had succumbed to injuries sustained in the blast while Vineesh (24) has sustained grievous injuries in the incident and is currently under treatment, said police. The crude bomb explosion is reported to have occurred around 1 am Friday while the bombs were being made on the terrace of the building.

The four people arrested on Saturday were identified as Shebin Lal, KK Arun, K Atul and Sayooj. Police are investigating if they have links to the CPI(M) which has come under the lens in the backdrop of the bomb blast as well as the ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, some local leaders of the CPI(M) paid a visit to the residence of deceased Sherin on Sunday raising questions on the party’s links with those who involved in the bomb-making process. However, when questioned by reporters, CPI(M state secretary MV Govindan, replied, “I don’t know about that. The party doesn’t have any link to0 the blast.”

The police on Sunday stepped up the vigil in politically-sensitive areas of Kannur and Kozhikode district in the backdrop of the blast.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Panoor bomb blast case: Two more arrested, role of CPI(M) under scanner
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On