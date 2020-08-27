e-paper
Home / India News / Papon’s mother and noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passes away

Papon’s mother and noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passes away

The 72-year-old singer had been undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke on July 14.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:36 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Late Khagen Mahanta and his wife Arachana Mahanta performing together at a function.
Late Khagen Mahanta and his wife Arachana Mahanta performing together at a function. (Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta/Twiitter )
         

Noted Assamese singer and popular singer Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta’s mother Archana Mahanta passed away at a private hospital on Thursday.

The 72-year-old singer, wife of popular Assamese singer late Khagen Mahanta, had been undergoing treatment after suffering a brain stroke on July 14. Her last rites were performed at Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati by ‘Papon’ with full state honours.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members and join all her well-wishers in prayers for the departed soul,” Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a message.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi also condoled her demise and said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the noted singer Archana Mahanta. She was an asset and her death is an irreparable loss for the society. She had contributed immensely to the enrichment of cultural life of the state”.

Archana Mahanta and her husband Khagen Mahanta, who was known as ‘Bihu King’, used to be a hugely popular couple known for their renditions of Bihu and traditional folk songs of Assam. Both enthralled audiences at Bihu functions across the state and outside for many years.

Khagen Mahanta passed away in June 2014.

