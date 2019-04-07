Paragliding crash kills 2 in Himachal

A Kerala tourist and a pilot died in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Sunday.

The tourist, Altho Bachu, died on the spot, whereas paragliding pilot Naresh Kumar succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, Kullu superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said. The incident took place around 9.45 am near Dobhi village in Naggar area, 19 km from the district headquarters.

According to the police, preliminary probe has revealed that the pilot lost control over the glider while performing a stunt up in the air. A case has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (endangering life by rash or negligently act) of the IPC.

