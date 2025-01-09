Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parents can be compelled to provide funds for daughter's education: Supreme Court

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2025 10:03 PM IST

The remarks of a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan came on January 2 in a matrimonial dispute case.

The Supreme Court recently observed that daughters have an "indefeasible, legally enforceable and legitimate right" to secure educational expenses from their parents. The court further said that parents can be compelled to provide funds for their daughters' education within their means.

A view of the Supreme Court of India (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
A view of the Supreme Court of India (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

The remarks of a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan came on January 2 in a matrimonial dispute case. The daughter of an estranged couple – who was studying in Ireland – refused to accept 43 lakh given by her father towards her studies as a part of the total alimony being paid to her mother.

The Supreme Court further observed that the daughter has a fundamental right to pursue her education for which the parents can be compelled to cough up the funds.

"She, being the daughter, has an indefeasible, legally enforceable, lawful, and legitimate right to secure educational expenses from her parents. All that we observe is that the daughter has a fundamental right to pursue her education, for which the parents could be compelled to provide necessary funds within the limit of their financial resources," said the bench's January 2 order, reported PTI.

Also read: Arrange marriage, don’t terminate her pregnancy: HC to father of ‘mentally ill’ daughter

The bench said that the daughter of the parents declined the amount to maintain her dignity. She asked him to take the money back but he refused.

Court says daughter entitled to money

The court further observed that the daughter was entitled to the money.

"Respondent number 2 (daughter) has, thus, got a right to retain that amount. She need not, therefore, return that amount either to the appellant (mother) or to respondent number 1 (father), and may suitably appropriate it as she may deem fit," said the court.

Also read: Daughters can’t inherit father’s property before 1956, HC clarifies

The Supreme Court said the husband wanted to pay 73 lakh to his estranged wife, including 43 lakh for his daughter's education.

The court said the wife received 30 lakh as compensation. It also granted them divorce by mutual consent.

"Consequently, we invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and dissolve the marriage of the parties by granting a decree of divorce by mutual consent," it held.

Also read: ‘Daughter for a lifetime’: SC backs women’s share in parental property

The court further directed that as a result of the settlement agreement, the parties should not pursue any court case against each other, and if there was a pending case before any forum, it should be disposed of in terms of the agreement.

"The parties shall have no claim against each other in future and shall abide by the terms and conditions of the settlement agreement, which shall form part of this order," it said.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On