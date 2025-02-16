Parents of Odisha rapper who died by suicide lodge FIR against his wife and in-laws

The parents of Odisha-based rapper, who allegedly died by suicide in Bangalore last week, have lodged an FIR of abetment to suicide against his wife and in-laws, officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. The rapper died at his rented accommodation in Bengaluru on February 9. (Representational image)

The 32-year-old rapper and engineer was originally from Cuttack. He moved to Bengaluru around a week ago and was working for a private company. The rapper died at his rented accommodation in Bengaluru on February 9. His body was flown back to Cuttack three days ago, where his last rites were performed, they added.

Police said his father has lodged a complaint at Lalbag police station in Cuttack, alleging that his son allegedly took his life following harassment by his wife and her family. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the deceased’s wife, her parents, brother, sister, and brother-in-law, they added.

Inspector-in-charge of Lalbag police station, Sudhanshu Bhusan Jena, said, “The Odisha police will inform the Bangalore police about his father’s complaint, so that they take up the entire investigation.”

The couple were married in November 2022, but their relationship soured after the rapper, along with two associates and three women, was arrested from a hotel at Patia in Bhubaneswar in August last year. His wife also had lodged a dowry harassment complaint against him late last month., police said.