New Delhi: A Parliamentary committee has asked the Centre to publish a time-bound roadmap for implementing the recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) on examination reforms, noting that paper-related irregularities continue despite measures put in place after the NEET-UG 2024 controversy. Parl panel asks Centre to form time-bound exam reform roadmap

In a report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the department-related Parliamentary standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, said examination irregularities were still leading to cancellations and causing anxiety among students.

“The Committee notes the steps taken by the Ministry, including the constitution of the High-Powered Steering Committee headed by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan to monitor the implementation of recommendations of HLCE. However, despite these measures, the paper irregularities are still happening, leading to the cancellation of the examinations, thereby causing a lot of anxiety among students,” the report said.

The committee recommended that the National Testing Agency (NTA) “publish a time-bound implementation roadmap for the HLCE recommendations at the earliest”.

The education ministry had constituted the HLCE in June 2024 following controversies surrounding the NEET-UG examination. The committee submitted its report in October 2024, recommending reforms in national entrance testing, strengthening of the NTA, greater coordination with states and staggered examinations. A high-powered steering committee headed by former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan was subsequently set up to oversee implementation.

“However, despite these measures, paper irregularities are still happening,” the panel noted.

NEET-UG 2026 held on May 3 was called off on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, including purported overlaps between a pre-circulated guess paper and the actual paper. More than 2.27 million candidates had appeared for the May 3 examination. The re-examination is scheduled for June 21.