A report by the parliamentary panel on external affairs once again pushed for votes for NRIs, raised the issue of OCI cards being revoked and highlighted the “low success rate” in bringing back Indian prisoners, calling “for an assessment” of efforts aimed at this. The panel was going by data provided by the external affairs ministry that showed that India repatriated only eight Indians imprisoned overseas over the past three years while 10,512 others remained in prison despite having 31 multilateral and bilateral agreements to facilitate the transfer of prisoners. Parl panel report highlights low rate of return of Indian prisoners

It raised concerns about the limited political involvement of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), despite India being home to one of the largest emigrant populations in the world. It suggested that technology could help extend voting rights to NRIs, recommending the use of the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) for this purpose. The committee urged the external affairs ministry to pursue this matter with the law ministry and the Election Commission of India to establish a clear timeline .

Additionally, the committee addressed the issue of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card revocations, expressing concerns about the lack of consistency in their issuance and revocation. The report noted that the OCI card carries an implicit promise of multiple-entry, multi-purpose visas to visit India. It asked the ministries of home and external affairs to “chalk out procedural safeguards to ensure clear communication channels including regular updates on requests made, sharing of relevant information on suspected violations, and collaboration on the decision-making.”

The parliamentary committee also urged the home ministry to be more proactive in ensuring the rights of Indian prisoners abroad and in pushing for the successful implementation of these agreements. “In view of the large number of Indians lodged in prisons abroad, the committee desire that no efforts are spared in getting the agreements implemented,” it said.

While Indian Missions abroad provide legal aid and financial assistance to prisoners through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), the report expressed concerns about the effectiveness of these efforts in achieving meaningful repatriation. The committee recommended that the government examine the obstacles in the current agreements and explore ways to create new frameworks or amend existing ones to streamline the process.

The committee also touched on the issue of Indian deportees, particularly from the US , noting that responsibility for their reintegration lies with state governments. However, it emphasized that a “solid reintegration programme” led by the central government is necessary to ensure that deported individuals do not risk dangerous journeys back abroad.