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‘Thank you for taking it to global stage’: Parle thanks PM Modi as ‘Melody’ moment goes viral

Melody received endorsement from PM Modi who gifted a packet of the toffee to his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, before a high-level diplomatic engagement

Updated on: May 20, 2026 07:44 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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A toffee popular in the early 2000s suddenly became the centre of attraction on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy as part of his 5-nation tour.

PM Modi and Meloni in the viral video. (X)

Melody, popular among the millennials, received endorsement from PM Modi who gifted a packet of the toffee to his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, before a high-level diplomatic engagement.

A video of the Indian prime minister candidly sharing the gift with the Italian leader has now gone viral.

Hours later, Parle Products, which manufactures the toffee, thanked the prime minister for taking Melody to the global stage.

"Thank You Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking Parle Melody to the global stage. A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders," Parle said in a post on X.

In about six hours, the video drew more than 110 million views on Meloni's social media accounts and tens of thousands of reposts.

He added that the company expects "a lot of traction in domestic and international sales" following the viral moment.

 
viral video narendra modi Italy
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