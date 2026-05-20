‘Thank you for taking it to global stage’: Parle thanks PM Modi as ‘Melody’ moment goes viral

A toffee popular in the early 2000s suddenly became the centre of attraction on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy as part of his 5-nation tour.

PM Modi and Meloni in the viral video. (X)

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Melody, popular among the millennials, received endorsement from PM Modi who gifted a packet of the toffee to his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, before a high-level diplomatic engagement.

A video of the Indian prime minister candidly sharing the gift with the Italian leader has now gone viral.

Hours later, Parle Products, which manufactures the toffee, thanked the prime minister for taking Melody to the global stage.

"Thank You Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking Parle Melody to the global stage. A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders," Parle said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The FMCG firm also took to Instagram to share a video with the caption: "Sweetening relationships since 1983." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FMCG firm also took to Instagram to share a video with the caption: "Sweetening relationships since 1983." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A video published by Italian leader Meloni on social media later showed her thanking PM Modi for the toffees as they both laughed heartily at the camera. Meloni captioned the post: “Thank you for the gift.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video published by Italian leader Meloni on social media later showed her thanking PM Modi for the toffees as they both laughed heartily at the camera. Meloni captioned the post: “Thank you for the gift.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hours after the viral video went online, the search for the term ‘melody chocolate’ had surged by a whopping 1200 percent within hours after the social media post went live, the data of the Google Trends showed. Similar terms like ‘parle melody’ and ‘melody toffee’ have seen a search interest surge of 4750 and 950 percent respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours after the viral video went online, the search for the term ‘melody chocolate’ had surged by a whopping 1200 percent within hours after the social media post went live, the data of the Google Trends showed. Similar terms like ‘parle melody’ and ‘melody toffee’ have seen a search interest surge of 4750 and 950 percent respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parle Products Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Mayank Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the gesture was "a nice way of pushing Indian products and giving a global stage." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parle Products Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Mayank Shah told CNBC-TV18 that the gesture was "a nice way of pushing Indian products and giving a global stage." {{/usCountry}}

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In about six hours, the video drew more than 110 million views on Meloni's social media accounts and tens of thousands of reposts.

He added that the company expects "a lot of traction in domestic and international sales" following the viral moment.

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