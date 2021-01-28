Parliament: Fewer regional party MPs may attend as they prep for assembly polls
Regional Opposition parties like Trinamool and DMK might be high in spirit but low on steam during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament that starts from Friday.
The reason: the lawmakers might have to spend a lot of time back in their states which goes to polls in April-May.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien said, “Our presence will be minimal in the session as most of our MPs are required back home to prepare for the polls.” Trinamool is pitted in a triangular contest against the BJP and the Congress-Left pact in what is arguably its toughest assembly polls.
Trinamool is also the largest Opposition party after the Congress in Parliament, with 34 MPs.
In the previous session (Monsoon session in 2020) too, many Trinamool leaders were told by the party leadership not to attend due to the prevailing pandemic situation.
Four states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry will be going to the polls in April-May this year. The Congress is in power only in Puducherry while the BJP holds Assam and is breathing down Trinamool’s neck in West Bengal.
Two DMK MPs said their party too can’t afford to send all MPs to Parliament on a daily basis as elections are drawing near.
DMK is hoping to wrest Tamil Nadu from AIADMK in this election. The party is expected to have a tie-up with the Congress and some local outfits.
