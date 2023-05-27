Home / India News / ‘Why shouldn’t President attend inauguration of new parliament'?: Kamal Haasan

May 27, 2023 04:21 PM IST

More than 20 opposition parties including Congress, AAP and TMC have boycotted the inauguration of new parliament complex.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new parliament, asking why President Droupadi Murmu should not attend the event.

“This moment of national pride has become politically divisive. I ask my Prime Minister one simple question; “Please tell the country, why the President of India should not attend the inauguration of our new Parliament?” I see no reason why the President of India as Head of the State should not be part of this historic occasion”, ANI quoted the actor-turned politician.

The controversy over the inauguration of the new parliament complex rages on. At least 20 opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress in a joint session had announced the decision to boycott Sunday's event, calling the inauguration a ‘grave insult’ and ‘direct assault' on democracy. The opposition parties have been objecting to PM Modi presiding over the event instead of the President.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA) has slammed the opposition for boycotting the event, calling it a '“contempt for the very essence of democracy”.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan.(Twitter/ANI)
“140 crore people of India will not forget this egregious insult to our democracy and to their elected representatives", NDA leaders had said in a statement.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a petition seeking direction to the Centre on the new parliament building be unveiled by President Murmu and not the prime minister.

A bench of justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha told petitioner advocate Jaya Sukin that the court understands why and how this petition was filed and it is not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.

