'This is strength of democracy': PM Modi jabs Opposition on new Parliament opening boycott

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash
May 25, 2023 11:38 AM IST

At least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of new parliament complex on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at the opposition parties for boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament complex which is scheduled to take place on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on May 23(AP)
“The Indian diaspora event in Sydney was not only attended by the Australian PM but also by former PM, MPs from opposition parties, and the ruling party. This is the strength of democracy. All of them together participated in this program of the Indian community”, Modi said after returning from his three-nation tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese had addressed the diaspora at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. During the address, the PM announced that India will soon open a consulate at Brisbane to address the long standing demand of the diaspora.

Modi's jibe was directed that 21 opposition parties which have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu. In a joint statement, the opposition parties including Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building". However, some parties like Biju Janata Dal, YSRCP and TDP which are not in the NDA, have decided to attend the event.

The NDA was quick to hit out at the opposition's boycott, calling it a “contempt for the very essence of democracy".

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

narendra modi
