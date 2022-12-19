Home / India News / Parliament LIVE 2022: Chaos likely to follow over border clash, other issues
Parliament LIVE 2022: Chaos likely to follow over border clash, other issues

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 10:39 AM IST

The winter session - that began on December 7 - will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.

Chaos is likely to continue in Parliament today over the December 9 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Chaos is likely to continue in Parliament today over the December 9 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
ByHT News Desk
Chaos is likely to continue in Parliament today over the December 9 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) followed by last week's series of adjournments and disruptions in both Houses. Opposition leaders are expected to give notices to discuss the matter during Parliament proceedings.

Further discussion on the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in Lok Sabha is expected to face resistance from the opposition MPs. The Bill was introduced by the government on December 7 which seeks to strengthen the mechanism of doing business in the multi-state cooperative societies.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, could also be considered for passage in the Lok Sabha this week. The Rajya Sabha may consider passing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The winter session - that began on December 7 - will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 19, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    Congress MPs give notice to discuss border situation with China

    Congress MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Jebi Mather, Amee Yajnik  and Ranjeet Ranjan give Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  • Dec 19, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    RJD MP gives notice to discuss granting of 'special status' to Bihar

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the grant of 'special status' to Bihar.

  • Dec 19, 2022 10:29 AM IST

    Congress MP gives notice to discuss border clash

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  • Dec 19, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    YSRCP MP demands establishing research centre for drone tech in AP

    YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demands to establish a centre for Excellence in Research on Drone Technology in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

  • Dec 19, 2022 09:17 AM IST

    BJP MP gives notice to discuss the need to amend Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

    Amid heinous crimes being committed by juveniles in the country, BJP MP Vivek Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to amend Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

  • Dec 19, 2022 09:16 AM IST

    Finance Minister to move two Bills in RS today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No.4) and (No.5) Bill, 2022, to authorise payment and appropriation of money out of consolidated fund to meet amount spent on certain services during FY ending 31.03.20,in excess of amounts granted for them.

  • Dec 19, 2022 09:03 AM IST

    Congress MP gives notice to discuss LAC issue

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China.

  • Dec 19, 2022 08:44 AM IST

    The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed in Lok Sabha on Friday.

    Lok Sabha passes The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

