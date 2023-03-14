Parliament LIVE: Ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks likely to continue on 2nd day

The second leg of Union Budget 2023 commenced on Monday, after the first half being marred by a series of disruptions over number of issues with Hindenburg report and Adani Group issue being the focal point. Centre's top-most priority this time is to pass the Finance Bill along with a number of other pending bills.

A total of 26 bills in Rajya Sabha and 9 bills in Lok Sabha are pending. Most of the second half will be spent on discussing demands for grants to ministries including Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Railways, Health and Culture. The first half of the budget session used 84% of its allotted time in the Lok Sabha and just 56% in the Rajya Sabha.