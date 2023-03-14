Parliament LIVE: Ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks likely to continue on 2nd day
Union Budget session 2023: The second part of the Budget Session 2023 resumed on March 13 and will continue till April 6.
The second leg of Union Budget 2023 commenced on Monday, after the first half being marred by a series of disruptions over number of issues with Hindenburg report and Adani Group issue being the focal point. Centre's top-most priority this time is to pass the Finance Bill along with a number of other pending bills.
A total of 26 bills in Rajya Sabha and 9 bills in Lok Sabha are pending. Most of the second half will be spent on discussing demands for grants to ministries including Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Railways, Health and Culture. The first half of the budget session used 84% of its allotted time in the Lok Sabha and just 56% in the Rajya Sabha.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 09:16 AM
Motion for election of PGIMER Chandigarh to be passed by Health Minister
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will pass a motion for election of the Post graduate institute of Medical institution and research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, which seeks to elect one Member from among the Members of the House, to be a member of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 09:14 AM
Motion on Fortieth Report of the Business Advisory Committee
Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Trinamool Congress MLA Sudip Bandopadhyay will move a motion to ascertain that the Lower House agrees with the Fortieth Report of the Business Advisory Committee.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 09:09 AM
23 of DRDO’s 55 high-priority projects couldn’t meet deadlines
Twenty-three of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s 55 high-priority projects could not meet the deadlines, the government has said in Parliament.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt said nine of the 23 projects have undergone cost overruns. "However, not all cost overruns were necessitated due to time overruns."
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 09:04 AM
No record of monkey bites, says Government in parliament
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday told Parliament that it had no record of the number of people injured or worse, killed due to monkey bites in the country. The issue over the matter of monkey attacks has previously too, been raised in the Lok Sabha, seeking the government's action to deal with the menace.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 09:04 AM
Over 1 lakh posts in the Indian army still vacant
The government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that over 1 lakh posts in the Indian army were still vacant even after the recruitment of over 19000 officers since the beginning of this year.
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the same while replying to a written question in the Upper House of the Parliament while adding that a total of 1,35,743 posts, including 8,070 at the level of officers, were lying vacant in the Indian Army as on March 10.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 09:01 AM
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss Freedom of Speech to MPs
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to hold a discussion on "the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution", reported ANI.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 09:00 AM
Congress Parliamentary party strategy group meeting at 9:30 am
Congress Parliamentary party strategy group meeting will happen today at 9:30am in parliament building. This will be followed by an urgent meeting of opposition leaders at 10 am called by Mallikarjun Kharge. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, however, will not participate in the meeting.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 08:56 AM
Introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir budget scheduled today
Some significant matters are scheduled to be taken under discussion on Tuesday, with the most important being the introduction of the Jammu and Kashmir budget which will be undertaken by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and the demand for grants and voting concerning the Union Territory of J&K in both Houses of Parliament.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 08:54 AM
‘…like a dictator’: Mallikarjun Kharge reminds PM Modi of China, Korea speeches; slams BJP
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for demanding an apology from his party leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks in London.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 08:53 AM
Ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks likely to continue on 2nd day
The BJP-Congress slugfest escalated on the first day of the second part of the Budget Session with the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Indian democracy in London.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 08:46 AM
Centre seeks to regulate online pharmacies through revised bill
The central government has proposed to regulate online pharmacies, which has proliferated in recent times in India, through a fresh draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, which has been released for discussions, according to people familiar with the matter.
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 08:44 AM
‘Rahul Gandhi should apologise’: Rajnath Singh, BJP MPs demand in Parliament
The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began with uproar on Monday as Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for allegedly insulting Indian Parliament and democracy on foreign soil, days after his speech in London.