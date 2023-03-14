Budget Session: Kharge convenes urgent meeting of opposition leaders

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has convened an urgent meeting of the opposition leaders at 10am at the Parliament a day after Parliamentary proceedings were adjourned amid the ruckus over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the United Kingdom (UK) on Indian democracy and Parliament. Mallikarjun Kharge speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (PTI)

The meeting was to follow that of a Congress parliamentary party strategy group that commenced at 9.30am.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal led the government’s offensive against Gandhi on Monday in Parliament. They demanded Gandhi’s apology even as the opposition planned to protest over rising prices and push for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid protests from both sides as the Budget session resumed. In the Rajya Sabha, Kharge could not finish his speech. Congress floor leader Adhir Chowdhury did not get an opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s TR Balu later walked out of the Business Advisory Committee meeting in protest.

Important business including the discussion and passage of the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills for the demand for grants of the ministries is to be taken up during the remaining part of the session.

In the first half of the Budget session, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha functioned for just 84% and 56%, according to PRS Legislative Research. The government has about 35 bills pending in Parliament. In the first half, no bills were passed.