Parliament Live: LS adjourned till noon amid protest, RS adjourned for the day

Parliament proceedings were paralysed for the 12th straight day on Tuesday due to ruckus created by parties from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj informed both the Houses about the death of 39 missing Indians in Iraq.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon and then for the day due to the ruckus created by several protesting parties, leading Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to announce that she was unable to take up the no-confidence motion as there was no order in the House.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day within about 30 minutes since it assembled after Swaraj made a suo motu statement on the Indians killed in Iraq. She said all the 39 Indians abducted by the ISIS terror outfit in Mosul in Iraq three years ago are dead and their bodies have been recovered.

Since March 5, when Parliament met after a recess, both Houses have been witnessing disruptions on a daily basis. Amid the din, the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills were passed in the Lok Sabha without any discussion.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the House will function as per the schedule till April 6. A group of opposition parties said the government was not keen on ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament and had not made any efforts to end the ongoing impasse, with the Congress alleging a “conspiracy” behind it aimed at avoiding discussion on crucial issues including bank scams.

11:05 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day.

Ruckus in #RajyaSabha, TDP MPs storm the well of the House over demand of special status to #AndhraPradesh, opposition members say, 'it is also the duty of the govt to facilitate proceedings of the House.' Chairman adjourns the House till 11 am, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fI0KOvGgsE — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

11:01 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm soon after proceedings began. Loud slogans of ‘we want justice’ were raised in the House.

10.55 am: Congress MP Pratap Singh Banwa gives notice in Rajya Sabha for short duration discussion on the death of 39 Indians in Iraq’s Mosul.

10:15 am: TDP MPs protest inside Parliament premises over their demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

10:00 am: MP Pappu Yadav gives notice to Lok Sabha secretary-general asking for urgent discussion on the matter of granting special status to the state of Bihar.

