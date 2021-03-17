Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm
Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till 1 pm after the House paid tribute to BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma and ex-MP Dilip Gandhi who died today.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday, police said. Dilip Gandhi passed away at a hospital where was under treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
The Lok Sabha clocked 99.5 per cent productivity during the first phase of the two-part Budget session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Birla informed that during the first part of the Budget Session 2021, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 17, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Rajya Sabha passes Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2021
The Bill enhances upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women that will be defined in amendments & would include survivors of rape, victims of incest & other vulnerable women
-
MAR 17, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Congress MP demands release of fund for AMU centre Kishanganj
Congress MP from Kishanganj Dr Javed protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, 'demanding the release of fund to save AMU centre Kishanganj'
-
MAR 17, 2021 11:20 AM IST
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting cancelled after death of MP Ram Swaroop Sharma
The Parliamentary Party meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled due to the death of Ram Swaroop Sharma, a party MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide in the national capital on Wednesday.
