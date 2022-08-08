Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Congress MP Tagore moves notice in Lok Sabha to discuss unemployment
Live

Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Congress MP Tagore moves notice in Lok Sabha to discuss unemployment

Monsoon session 2022 LIVE updates: The session began on July 18 and is scheduled to go on till August 12, if not called off earlier.
Monsoon Session Of Parliament 2022: Both Houses are expected to face disruptions.
Monsoon Session Of Parliament 2022: Both Houses are expected to face disruptions.(ANI)
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 10:45 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Monsoon session 2022 LIVE updates: The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament has entered its final week, and though the session is scheduled to conclude on August 12, there are reports that it may be called off earlier. 

Throughout the session, which began on July 18, the government and opposition have been at loggerheads over a host of issues, including inflation, alleged misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders, etc. During the second week, as many as 24 MPs (20 from Rajya Sabha and 4 from Lok Sabha) were suspended. However, the suspension of the Lok Sabha members – all from Congress – was later revoked.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 08, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    LS speaker Om Birla meets outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets outgoing Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence.

  • Aug 08, 2022 10:29 AM IST

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to get farewell today

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will get a farewell today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a memento to Naidu and a book chronicling his journey as the V-P and chairperson of Rajya Sabha

  • Aug 08, 2022 09:25 AM IST

    Congress MP moves notice in Lok Sabha over unemployment

    Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion notice to discuss unemployment.

Topics
parliament

