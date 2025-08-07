Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, Rajya Sabha till 2 PM amid ruckus

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and other MPs in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Parliament monsoon session live: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resume proceedings on Thursday amid uproar from the Opposition INDIA bloc demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. However, the Union government has rejected the demand, citing the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court....Read More

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said in the House on Wednesday, “We all know that the matter of SIR is under the consideration of the Supreme Court. The matter raised by the opposition is clearly sub judice, so a discussion on this issue cannot be held in this House.” He invoked Rule 186 and Rule 352 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to support the BJP-led government's stand.

Rijiju further stated that the Election Commission of India, being an autonomous constitutional body, could not be subjected to House discussions on its functioning.

A similar ruling had been given a day earlier in the Rajya Sabha by deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.

The row over Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) intensifies after the poll body released the draft voter roll data from Bihar’s SIR exercise, excluding over 65 lakh voter enumeration forms. This triggered criticism from the Opposition, who accused the ECI of acting under pressure from the BJP-led central government.

In an adjournment notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary, Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged large-scale deletions and “unjustified inclusions” in the draft rolls. The demand to debate the issue has led to frequent adjournments in both Houses of Parliament this session.

Key bills and legislative business in Parliament today

As per the Lok Sabha agenda, several important items are scheduled for discussion and passage today:

1. Manipur GST Ordinance: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an explanatory statement justifying the urgency behind promulgating the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

2. Anti-doping law changes: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 for House approval.

3. Sports governance overhaul: Mandaviya will also introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, aimed at reforming the administration of sports bodies in India.

4. SC/ST reports: BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste will table the fourth report of the committee on SC/ST welfare, focusing on reservations in services and housing by the DDA.

5. Education and inclusion: TDP MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao will present a report assessing the role of universities and autonomous institutions like IITs, IIMs, and central universities in socio-economic development and reservation implementation.

6. Defence standing committee reports: BJP MPs Radha Mohan Singh and Virendra Singh will submit reports on the government’s response to past recommendations concerning the Defence Ministry’s budget for 2024-25.

Marking a significant day on Wednesday, Parliament passed two maritime sector bills in one day—a first for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The Lok Sabha cleared the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024.