Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, Rajya Sabha till 2 PM amid ruckus
Parliament monsoon session: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume today amid Opposition demand for a debate on Bihar's voter roll revision, which the Centre rejected citing it’s sub judice. Key bills, including Manipur GST Ordinance and Sports Governance Bill, are scheduled for discussion.
- 3 Mins agoRajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition uproar
- 5 Mins agoLok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
- 14 Mins agoOpposition MPs protest outside Parliament over Bihar SIR
- 26 Mins agoINDIA bloc to hold meeting today, continue protest over Bihar SIR
- 35 Mins agoTMC MPs protest outside Parliament over alleged targeting of Bengali speakers
- 46 Mins ago‘We need to strengthen ties with US,’ says Akhilesh Yadav on Trump’s tariff move
- 1 Mins agoSP MP slams Trump’s tariff move, warns of global impact
- 2 Mins agoCongress MP Hibi Eden moves adjournment motion over US tariff hike
- 24 Mins agoFM Sitharaman to table Manipur GST Ordinance in Lok Sabha
- 25 Mins agoMandaviya to introduce key sports bills in Lok Sabha
- 29 Mins agoCongress MPs move suspension notice over electoral credibility
Parliament monsoon session live: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resume proceedings on Thursday amid uproar from the Opposition INDIA bloc demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. However, the Union government has rejected the demand, citing the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court....Read More
Union minister Kiren Rijiju said in the House on Wednesday, “We all know that the matter of SIR is under the consideration of the Supreme Court. The matter raised by the opposition is clearly sub judice, so a discussion on this issue cannot be held in this House.” He invoked Rule 186 and Rule 352 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to support the BJP-led government's stand.
Rijiju further stated that the Election Commission of India, being an autonomous constitutional body, could not be subjected to House discussions on its functioning.
A similar ruling had been given a day earlier in the Rajya Sabha by deputy chairman Harivansh Singh.
The row over Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) intensifies after the poll body released the draft voter roll data from Bihar’s SIR exercise, excluding over 65 lakh voter enumeration forms. This triggered criticism from the Opposition, who accused the ECI of acting under pressure from the BJP-led central government.
In an adjournment notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary, Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged large-scale deletions and “unjustified inclusions” in the draft rolls. The demand to debate the issue has led to frequent adjournments in both Houses of Parliament this session.
Key bills and legislative business in Parliament today
As per the Lok Sabha agenda, several important items are scheduled for discussion and passage today:
1. Manipur GST Ordinance: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an explanatory statement justifying the urgency behind promulgating the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.
2. Anti-doping law changes: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 for House approval.
3. Sports governance overhaul: Mandaviya will also introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, aimed at reforming the administration of sports bodies in India.
4. SC/ST reports: BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste will table the fourth report of the committee on SC/ST welfare, focusing on reservations in services and housing by the DDA.
5. Education and inclusion: TDP MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao will present a report assessing the role of universities and autonomous institutions like IITs, IIMs, and central universities in socio-economic development and reservation implementation.
6. Defence standing committee reports: BJP MPs Radha Mohan Singh and Virendra Singh will submit reports on the government’s response to past recommendations concerning the Defence Ministry’s budget for 2024-25.
Marking a significant day on Wednesday, Parliament passed two maritime sector bills in one day—a first for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The Lok Sabha cleared the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024.
Parliament monsoon session live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition uproar
Parliament monsoon session live: Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 PM after Opposition MPs staged protests over the rejection of their adjournment notices. The ruckus broke out shortly after the session began, with the Opposition demanding urgent discussions on key issues including the Bihar voter roll revision.
Parliament monsoon session live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Parliament monsoon session live: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition's ruckus over Bihar electoral roll revision among other issues.
Parliament monsoon session live: Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament over Bihar SIR
Parliament monsoon session live: Opposition MPs staged a protest in Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar. The MPs have alleged large-scale irregularities and demanded a debate on the issue in Parliament.
Parliament monsoon session live: INDIA bloc to hold meeting today, continue protest over Bihar SIR
Parliament monsoon session live: Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a strategy meeting at 10:15 AM today at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.
Following the meeting, INDIA bloc MPs will stage a protest at 10:30 AM near Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex, demanding a discussion on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Parliament monsoon session live: TMC MPs protest outside Parliament over alleged targeting of Bengali speakers
Parliament monsoon session live: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs held a protest outside Parliament today, alleging that BJP-ruled states are insulting Bengali-speaking citizens by labelling them as Bangladeshis. The MPs demanded an end to what they called a systematic campaign to delegitimise Bengali identity in India.
Parliament monsoon session live: ‘We need to strengthen ties with US,’ says Akhilesh Yadav on Trump’s tariff move I Video
Parliament monsoon session live: Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s move to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav emphasised the need to protect India-US relations.
“You will have to maintain relations with America. We have had a historic relationship with America, and we need to work towards further strengthening these relations,” he told ANI outside Parliament.
Questioning the government's stance, Yadav added, “After 11 years of this government, why is the government saying all this?”
Parliament monsoon session live: SP MP slams Trump’s tariff move, warns of global impact
Parliament monsoon session live: Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil trade, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, speaking to ANI outside Parliament, said, “He is playing with the global economy. The countries affected by these tariffs will have to plan a strategy.”
Yadav highlighted the trade imbalance between India and the US and stressed the need to diversify export markets. “American imports in India are more than our exports to America, but there are many items for which we will have to look for other markets,” he said.
He also pointed to the decline in India’s global textile standing, saying, “There was a time when Indian textile dominated the global markets, but Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Vietnam surpassed us in textile exports. We will have to maintain our quality and ensure that our diplomatic channels remain open.”
Parliament monsoon session live: Congress MP Hibi Eden moves adjournment motion over US tariff hike
Parliament monsoon session live: Congress MP Hibi Eden has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the additional 25% tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, reported news agency ANI.
In his notice, Eden stated, "The imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods, raising the total to 50 per cent. This action, citing India's continued purchase and resale of Russian oil, has been rightly termed unfair and politically motivated."
Parliament monsoon session live: FM Sitharaman to table Manipur GST Ordinance in Lok Sabha
Parliament monsoon session live: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an explanatory statement in the Lok Sabha today, detailing the reasons for "immediate legislation by promulgation" of the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.
Parliament monsoon session live: Mandaviya to introduce key sports bills in Lok Sabha
Parliament monsoon session live: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, and also introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, reported news agency ANI.
The bill aims to “provide for the development and promotion of sports... and for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”
Parliament monsoon session live: Congress MPs move suspension notice over electoral credibility
Parliament monsoon session live: Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Ranjeet Ranjan have given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on “the issues affecting the credibility and inclusiveness of the electoral systems.”