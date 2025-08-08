Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live: INDIA bloc MPs protest over Bihar SIR

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc held a protest against Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar at Parliament premises on Thursday as well.

Parliament monsoon session live: The Parliament proceedings are set to resume on Friday as the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc holds a protests inside the Parliament complex over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue ever since the monsoon session of the Parliament began. However, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had said on August 1 that it could not be debated since it was a process carried out by the Election Commission of India, which is a constitutional body, and is not happening for the first time, reported ANI.

On Friday, Rijiju raised concerns over disruptions in Rajya Sabha as well and referred to a 1997 resolution, appealing MPs to ensure that the proceedings of the Upper House are carried out smoothly.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Friday and the house might consider and pass the bill. The minister is also scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022.

Key bills and legislative business in Parliament today

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 - Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha today.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 - Mansukh Mandaviya will also move that the Bill to amend the National Anti Doping Act, 2022, in the Lok Sabha on Friday to be taken up for consideration and passing.

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025 - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilization of India's coastline.

Mental Healthcare (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Section 2, etc.) - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will introduce the a Bill to amend the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, in the Lok Sabha today.