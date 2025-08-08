Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live: INDIA bloc MPs protest over Bihar SIR
Parliament monsoon session live: Minister of Ports Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, in the Parliament today.
Parliament monsoon session live: The Parliament proceedings are set to resume on Friday as the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc holds a protests inside the Parliament complex over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the issue ever since the monsoon session of the Parliament began. However, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had said on August 1 that it could not be debated since it was a process carried out by the Election Commission of India, which is a constitutional body, and is not happening for the first time, reported ANI....Read More
On Friday, Rijiju raised concerns over disruptions in Rajya Sabha as well and referred to a 1997 resolution, appealing MPs to ensure that the proceedings of the Upper House are carried out smoothly.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Friday and the house might consider and pass the bill. The minister is also scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022.
Key bills and legislative business in Parliament today
The Indian Ports Bill, 2025 - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilization of India's coastline.
Mental Healthcare (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Section 2, etc.) - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will introduce the a Bill to amend the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, in the Lok Sabha today.
Parliament monsoon session live: Priyanka Gandhi Vadsays Rahul Gandhi's allegations against ECI ‘should be investigated’
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while talking about Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on the Election Commission, said that the matter should be investigated.
“Rahul Gandhi has made such a big revelation... if there is any issue or unintentional mistake, it should be investigated. Instead of investigating, they (BJP) are asking for an affidavit,” she told media outside the Parliament.
“Whatever my brother has said, a day will come when other people will be empowered, and then those who have colluded in this complete destruction of democracy will have to answer for it,” she added.
Parliament monsoon session live: INDIA Bloc MPs protest over Bihar SIR
Members of Parliament from the opposition INDIA bloc are staging a protest inside Parliament premises over the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Parliament monsoon session live: Arjun Ram Meghwal to make statement regarding government business
Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to make a statement regarding the government business for the remaining part of the 5th Session of 18th Lok Sabha
The Bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner.
Parliament monsoon session live: Kiren Rijiju says ‘even Rajya Sabha has become victim of disruptions'
Parliament monsoon session live: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed concerns over disruptions in the Rajya Sabha and sought to draw the attention of the Members of Parliament to a 1997 resolution.
"Honb'le Dy. Chairman observed on 7. 8. 25: "During the current Session, we had the opportunity to take up 180 Starred Questions, 180 Zero Hour submissions, and 180 Special Mentions on various important issues so far. However, due to continuous disruptions, we have been able to take up only 13 Starred Questions, 5 Zero Hour submissions, and 17 Special Mentions.
Because of the disruptions, we have lost 53 hours and 21 minutes of this Session so far (till 1.00 PM of 7th August, 2025)," he wrote in a post on X.