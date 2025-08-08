Times change, says Rahul Gandhi in new video on ‘vote chori’; cites more elections as examples

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has released a video on his X handle to further push his allegations that the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP “colluded to steal votes”. He cited Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as instances to support his charge, adding to Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka that he spoke about. Rahul Gandhi furthers his allegations against EC and BJP in new X video.(X/@rahulgandhi)

“Vote chori (theft) is not just an electoral scam; it is a major betrayal committed against the Constitution and democracy. Let the nation's culprits hear this: times will change, punishment will surely be meted out,” his post, in Hindi, said, a day after he held a livecast in which he made a presentation detailing the allegations.

The Election Commission has already asked him to share under oath what he called evidence.

“My word is an oath,” Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, retorted on Thursday. Asking the EC to check its own data, he said, “I have said everything in public. And I have cited EC's data.”

He showed what he termed examples of thousands of fake votes, registered without real addresses or in bulk at one; and people having votes multiple times. Bangalore Central Lok Sabha segment was illustrative of this, he claimed.

What Rahul Gandhi says in latest video

In the video on Friday morning, he said he was born in a political family. His sister Priyanka, who is a Lok Sabha member like him, and he used to prepare election posters at home back in 1980, he recalled, speaking in Hindi.

“I understand the election process deeply — polling booths, voter lists, all of it,” he said.

Coming to specific allegations, he reiterated that his party and he had suspicions for a while: “The mood would be one way, and election results would go the other way.”

He went on to cite the 2022 assembly elections of Uttarakhand, and the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh held in 2023.