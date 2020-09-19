e-paper
Parliament monsoon session: Earth Sciences ministry may buy instrumented research aircraft for Rs 250 crore

Parliament monsoon session: Earth Sciences ministry may buy instrumented research aircraft for Rs 250 crore

The aircraft equipped with a suite of scientific instrumentation will help in studying different atmospheric parameters from the sky, including loud physics, aerosol and air chemistry

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union science minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha, that the aircraft will be a part of the National Facility for Airborne Research that the ministry will set up.
The ministry of earth sciences in considering procurement of an instrumented research aircraft at the cost of Rs 250 crore to study atmospheric processes, according to a Lok Sabha question answered by the union science minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The aircraft will be a part of the National Facility for Airborne Research that the ministry will set up. The aircraft, equipped with a suite of scientific instrumentation, will help in studying different atmospheric parameters from the sky, including loud physics, aerosol and air chemistry, which will strengthen the current weather and climate models.

“(This) might be useful to validate cloud schemes for improving the model physics of monsoon or tropical clouds. It will be useful for addressing air pollution assessment and associated impacts over India (health, visibility, climate),” the answer said.

The India Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, an autonomous institute under the ministry of earth sciences, will function as the nodal body for the collection and dissemination of the information.

The setting up of National Facility for Airborne Research had been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in 2018 with a financial commitment of R 130 crore during 2020-21. The facility will come under the umbrella scheme ‘Atmosphere and Climate Research-Modelling Observing System and Services (ACROSS). ACROSS encompasses the atmospheric science programmes of the earth science ministry addressing various aspects of weather and climate services, including warnings for cyclone, storm surges, heat waves, thunderstorm.

NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
Delhi riots: 26 former DGPs write respond to Ribeiro’s letter, show support for Delhi Police
Pakistan rejects India’s demand for Queen’s counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav
Monsoon Session LIVE: Key bills related to Covid-19 in Rajya Sabha today
Almost 60% of students in India travel to school on foot: Survey
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
