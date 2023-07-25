Opposition's INDIA to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led NDA government in Lok Sabha: Sources

The Opposition alliance INDIA has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led central government in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament, Trinamool Congress sources said on Monday. The sources added that all parties are on board and the strategy for Rajya Sabha was on.

The Opposition protest outside Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The last time a no-confidence was moved was against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003.

A proposal to submit the notice was discussed at a meeting of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday morning, the sources added.

Sources told news agency PTI that after weighing various options to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, it was decided that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue.

The opposition strategy to corner the government on Manipur will continue in the Rajya Sabha as well, the sources said.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Tuesday amid protests by opposition parties on the violence in Manipur. As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue and also started shouting slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members not to indulge in sloganeering and requested them to go back to their seats.

While maintaining that there will be no solution to the issues by shouting slogans, Birla told them to allow the Question Hour as important matters are to be discussed.

As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned in around three minutes and now, the House will meet at 2 pm.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur and have been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliament proceedings have been disrupted over the Manipur issue since the Monsoon session started on July 20.

