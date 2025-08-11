Parliament Monsoon Session live: Opposition MPs to march to Election Commission over SIR row

Parliament Monsoon Session live: The Lok Sabha will have a busy schedule on Monday, with several committee reports, ministerial statements, and key legislative matters lined up for discussion

Parliament Monsoon Session live: Members of Parliament from Opposition parties in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to hold a march on Monday from Makar Dwar in Parliament to the Election Commission office at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi. The march, set to begin at 11.30 am, will pass through Transport Bhawan....Read More

Earlier, the Delhi Police said that no permission had yet been sought for the proposed march by the INDIA Bloc from Parliament to the Election Commission.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the INDIA Bloc MPs had marched from Parliament to the Election Commission’s office on Monday to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and to raise allegations of “voter fraud” during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference, Singh alleged that all the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were filling out “fake forms” in one room. He said, “Rahul Gandhi put forward such facts that no one could deny... The name of one person appeared at multiple locations, including polling booths... Rahul Gandhi's demand was for electronic data of the voter list, which could be scanned using software to determine how many votes were cast on a single EPIC number... The reason for the SIR happening in Bihar was questioned. It had been thoroughly tested in 2003, which took 2 years in Bihar, but this time they wanted to do it in 1 month...”

Parliament's agenda today

• The Lok Sabha will have a busy schedule on Monday, with several committee reports, ministerial statements, and important legislative matters lined up for discussion.

• Proceedings will start at 11 am with questions from a separate list being addressed, followed by the laying of papers by ministers from various departments, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for Culture, Jayant Chaudhary and Sukanta Majumdar for Education, Pankaj Chaudhary for Finance, and Kirtivardhan Singh for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

• Key reports include the Eighth Report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on the evaluation of India’s Indian Ocean Strategy by Shashi Tharoor and Arun Govil. The Standing Committee on Finance will present its Twenty-fifth Report on the evolving role of the Competition Commission of India in the economy, particularly within the digital sector, by Bhartruhari Mahtab and Thiru Arun Nehru.

• C.M. Ramesh and Bhola Singh will present two Standing Committee on Railways reports — one focusing on the construction and maintenance of rail tunnels and bridges, and another on actions taken regarding the 2025–26 Demands for Grants.

• Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Rodmal Nagar will present four action-taken reports for the Standing Committee on Water Resources relating to the 2024–25 and 2025–26 Demands for Grants for the Departments of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

• Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Raju Bista will submit reports for the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on the theme ‘Clean and Green Village: Role of Panchayats’ and actions taken on the 2025–26 Demands for Grants.

• P.C. Mohan and Anoop Pradhan Valmiki will table three action-taken reports for the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, covering the Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment, Tribal Affairs, and Minority Affairs.

• Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Darshan Singh Choudhary will present the 362nd Report for the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, outlining actions taken regarding the implementation of the 2020 National Education Policy in Higher Education.