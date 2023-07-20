Ruckus over Manipur violence forces adjournment of 1st day of Parliament's Monsoon session

Ruckus over Manipur violence forced both the houses of Parliament to be adjourned for the day on Monday. As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled at 2 pm, opposition leaders were shouting slogans like ‘Manipur Manipur’ and 'Manipur is burning. Amid the ruckus, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the government had already made it clear it is open to discussion on Manipur in both the Houses.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians in the House on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have made it clear that we are ready for discussion on Manipur in both Houses. Manipur is a sensitive issue. Home Minister will reply to the discussion in detail. Let the Speaker decide the date of discussion”, Joshi was quoted by ANI as saying.

With the opposition members continuously raising slogans, Kirit Solanki, who was chairing proceedings, adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.Similarly, Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to adjourn the house for the day due to constant sloganeering by the opposition.Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, said,"Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and the PM is keeping quiet and is giving statements outside". Kharge was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the viral video of two Kuki men being paraded naked in Manipur. The PM said the incident was shameful for any civilised society and assured that the guilty will not be spared. He urged all the chief ministers of their respective states to strengthen law and order situation, especially for women.The Manipur Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who was allegedly the part of the mob that paraded and assaulted three women after stripping them on May 4, the day after clashes had erupted in Manipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said more people will be arrested in the next few hours, adding that sections of rape and murder had been already added to the FIR that was filed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON