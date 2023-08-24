News / India News / Parliament panel on home affairs to examine bill seeking to change criminal justice system

Parliament panel on home affairs to examine bill seeking to change criminal justice system

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 24, 2023 12:36 PM IST

The three bills seek an overhaul of the existing laws, described as a colonial legacy by Amit Shah in Lok Sabha when he introduced them in the last session.

A parliamentary panel met here on Thursday to examine the bills which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi sits between the old and new Parliament House buildings on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament, in New Delhi, India.(AP)
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi sits between the old and new Parliament House buildings on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Indian parliament, in New Delhi, India.(AP)

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is scheduled to make a presentation on the three bills - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill - before the members of the committee.

The three bills seek an overhaul of the existing laws, described as a colonial legacy by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha when he introduced them in the last session, by replacing them with new Acts catering to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

Also Read: Sedition gets new name in bill; ambit wider, penalty harsher

The standing committee has to submit its report in three months, in time for the government to table the updated bills in the next session of Parliament.

BJP member Brij Lal is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

While introducing the bills, Shah had said these would transform India's criminal justice system and added the changes were done to provide speedy justice and create a legal system that caters to contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out