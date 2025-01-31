Parliament pays tribute to Manmohan Singh, James Carter, Kumbh stampede victims

New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament commenced on Friday with tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former US President James Earl Carter Jr., veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, and other notable figures. The session also expressed sorrow over the recent stampede at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. President Droupadi Murmu before addressing both Houses of Parliament on Friday (PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, paid tribute to Singh, acknowledging his long tenure as Prime Minister and his decade-long service to the nation.

“A few days ago, we lost the former Prime Minister of the country, Manmohan Singhji. He served the nation as Prime Minister for ten years and was a long-time member of Parliament. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Manmohan Singhji,” President Murmu said.

Commemorating Singh’s role in India’s economic reforms in the 1990s and noting the impact of his leadership, Rajya Sabha chairman and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Apart from his contribution as an economic thinker and philosopher, he will always be remembered for his devotion to duty, simplicity, and humble behaviour. This House expresses its deep condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh and appreciates his contribution to the progress and prosperity of the country. His life values and ideals will always be a source of inspiration for us.”

Dhankhar also paid tribute to filmmaker Shyam Benegal, highlighting his contributions to Indian cinema. “His films captured the essence of Indian life, addressing social issues with authenticity and depth. Beyond directing, he was also a screenwriter, editor, teacher, and mentor, shaping Indian filmmaking for generations. His commitment to artistic integrity and social progress will continue to inspire generations,” Dhankhar said.

Both Houses also paid tribute to former US President Carter, who passed away on December 29, 2024. “President Carter’s historic visit to India in 1978 and the subsequent signing of the Delhi Declaration marked the beginning of a lasting bond between India and the United States, anchored in shared democratic values. We pay tribute to President Carter’s unparalleled contributions to global peace and diplomacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as to the Government and the people of the United States of America,” Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha also paid tribute to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, former House member Harvendra Singh Hanspal, and poet and filmmaker Pritish Nandy.

These sentiments were echoed in the Lok Sabha as well.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla honoured Singh’s contributions in various capacities, including as Prime Minister, union finance minister, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor. “The House expressed deep sorrow at the demise of Manmohan Singh and unanimously passed a resolution in his honour, appreciating his contribution to the progress and prosperity of the country,” Birla said.

Birla also expressed sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 29. “Mahakumbh affirms the principle of unity in the diversity of the country. However, it is a matter of utmost sadness that 30 devotees lost their lives and 60 others were injured during an incident on January 29,” he said.

The Lok Sabha paid respects to former members Kunar Hembram, Ghulam Hassan Khan, Manda Jagannadham, and PR Sundaram too.