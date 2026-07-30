Govt aims to pass key bills including FCRA amid fears of parliamentary logjam

The government is aiming to pass key bills such as the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill —introduced on Wednesday—and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill–which could probably be taken up in this session– even as disruptions in both Houses on Wednesday stoked fears of a continued logjam between the opposition and the government in Parliament, people familiar with the matter said.

The government fears another day of parliamentary logjam as it pushes to pass key bills such as the FCRA and the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill. (ANI)

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On Wednesday, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed with a voice vote in Lok Sabha and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, was passed in a din in the Rajya Sabha, but the Congress and the government locked horns over the issue of force, including pellet guns, being used on students protesting against paper leaks. Track Parliament live updates here

The opposition demanded a statement and an apology from union home minister Amit Shah for the “use of force” against students during the protests on July 20, and the ruling National Democratic Alliance accused the Congress of trying to derail proceedings. The ruling side also demanded an apology from the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against the Home Minister. In the Rajya Sabha too, the opposition raised the demand for an apology from Shah.

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“It is clear that the opposition does not want the House to run. They claim to speak for the students but did not play a constructive role in the passage of the bill that will make punishment for paper leaks harsher…they are deflecting and obstructing,” said a senior BJP lawmaker.

There is speculation that after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is passed in the Rajya Sabha and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill is passed in the Lok Sabha this week, the government will take up the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha that will institute stricter compliance and frameworks for delayed registrations; the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

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“There is no clarity yet on whether the FCRA will be introduced in this session although the government has made efforts to clear the misconceptions about the provisions of the Bill,” said a second BJP lawmaker.

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Earlier this year, the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha but the opposition’s stance against it forced the government to defer the discussion on the Bill, which has since been hanging fire.

There is also no clarity on whether the government will be able to muster the required two-thirds support for the constitutional amendment bill that seeks to expand parliamentary seats, redraw constituency boundaries on the basis of the 2011 Census to pave the way for the implementation of 33% women’s reservation in assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

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