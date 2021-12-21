Home / India News / Parliament LIVE: Electoral reforms bill linking Aadhaar to voter ID passed in RS
Live

Parliament LIVE: Electoral reforms bill linking Aadhaar to voter ID passed in RS

  • Amid ongoing protests by the Opposition, the Centre passed The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha. It is also expected to table the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, seeking to raise the legal age of marriage for women in India.
Parliament of India (Archive)
Parliament of India (Archive)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Parliament is now in its final days of the winter session this year amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A united opposition on Monday rejected the government's outreach to resolve the logjam as the government invitation went only to select members of the Opposition including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI(M).

Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises, demanding the rollback of the suspension of 12 opposition members of the Upper House. Besides, members of Lok Sabha have been demanding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which the son of the Union minister of state Ajay Misra ‘Teni’ is prime accused.

The government, on the other hand, passed The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity."

Meanwhile, the Centre is expected to table a bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this week raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men.

The winter session of the Parliament ends for the year on Wednesday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 21, 2021 03:57 PM IST

    Bill on CA, CS referred to standing panel

    The Lok Sabha on Tuesday referred the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to a standing committee for more review, PTI reported. Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the proposal for referring the Bill to the committee. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the bill on December 17.

  • Dec 21, 2021 03:30 PM IST

    Govt recommends sending Marriage bill to standing committee: Irani

    Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the Centre has recommended the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, be sent to a standing committee. She introduced the bill amid uproar by the Opposition MPs. Notably, the bill proposes to raise the legal marriage age for women in India to 21 from 18. Read here.

  • Dec 21, 2021 03:13 PM IST

    Electoral reforms bill passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote

    The electoral reforms bill is passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. The bill proposes to link Aadhaar to voter ID.

  • Dec 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST

    Union minister Smriti Irani introduces Marriage bill in Lok Sabha

    Union cabinet minister for women and child development Smriti Irani moves Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill. She says that “women equality" in India requires to be seen in "age of marriage." “Invoking different marriage laws of different faiths, I rise to introduce the amendment bill,” she adds.

  • Dec 21, 2021 01:58 PM IST

    Govt to table Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill shortly

    Union minister Smriti Irani to move for to introduce the bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Opposition objects to government circulating it just minutes before introduction.

  • Dec 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST

    Opposition MPs in both Houses march in protest from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk

    Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha marched from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in demand to suspend MoS Ajay Mishra Teni on the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

  • Dec 21, 2021 01:05 PM IST

    Delhi Police took swift action against mischiefs during northeast Delhi riots: MoS Home

    Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha said that the Centre has consistently taken steps to enhance the capacity of the NIA, including manpower and infrastructure, to ensure that it is able to carry out its mandate effectively.

    "Delhi Police makes sustained efforts to obviate occurrence of any untoward incident in NCT of Delhi. During violence in the Northeast Delhi, Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner. Preventive action was taken by Delhi Police against mischief mongers, persons spreading rumours and other anti social elements by arresting or detaining them under various preventive sections of law," said MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha on violence in northeast Delhi.

  • Dec 21, 2021 12:07 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today over ruckus in the House after DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam.

  • Dec 21, 2021 11:49 AM IST

    Winter Session in Lok Sabha to be adjourned today, RS tomorrow

    Lok Sabha to be adjourned for winter session today. Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for the season on Wednesday.

  • Dec 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    Opposition MPs meet to discuss floor strategy

    Opposition leaders held a meeting in Parliament to chalk out the floor strategy for the day.

  • Dec 21, 2021 10:27 AM IST

    Election Laws (Amendment) Bill brought in to solve database management

    Aadhaar linking with electoral roll will solve one of the major problems in Electoral database management which is multiple enrolment of the same person at different places, government sources said.

    "Once Aadhaar linkage is achieved, the electoral roll data system will instantly alert the existence of previous registration(s) whenever a person applies for new registration. This will help in cleaning the electoral roll to a great extent and facilitate elector registration in the location at which they are ‘ordinarily resident’," the sources added.

  • Dec 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.

  • Dec 21, 2021 09:22 AM IST

    BJP leaders arrive for Parliamentary Party meeting

  • Dec 21, 2021 08:57 AM IST

    BJP Parliamentary Party meet to take place shortly

    The Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party meeting will be held at 9:15am at Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath in Delhi.

  • Dec 21, 2021 08:47 AM IST

    Congress issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs to be present for ‘very important issues’

    Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs for attendance on “very important issues”.

    "All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11:00 am onwards till the adjournment of the house on Tuesday without fail and support the party stand," read the letter issued by Jairam Ramesh, Chief Whip, Congress, Rajya Sabha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament winter session
india news

India blocks 20 YouTube Channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India propaganda

  • The central government said the action was taken to dismantle the coordinated disinformation campaign from Pakistan.
The YouTube channels allegedly tried to incite the religious minorities against the Union government.
The YouTube channels allegedly tried to incite the religious minorities against the Union government.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story
india news

BJP’s biting response to Rahul Gandhi on his one-line tweet attack on PM Modi

BJP leaders hammered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on lynching, reminding him about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accusing the Congress leader of “selective amnesia”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s tweet attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi contended that the word, lynching, was practically unheard of before 2014 when PM Modi came to power in Delhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s tweet attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi contended that the word, lynching, was practically unheard of before 2014 when PM Modi came to power in Delhi. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

Marriage bill, house registrations signs of women empowerment, says PM Modi

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an online transfer of 1,000 crore to the bank accounts of 1.60 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) and also transferred over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on December 20, 2021. (HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on December 20, 2021. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

There is one ultimate ‘holy cow’ and that is national security, says HC

All over the country, national security happens to be the "ultimate holy cow," the Madras High Court Bench observed.
All over the country, national security happens to be the "ultimate holy cow," the Madras High Court Bench observed.(AFP/Representative Photo)
All over the country, national security happens to be the "ultimate holy cow," the Madras High Court Bench observed.(AFP/Representative Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Close Story
india news

Odisha reports first cases of Omicron as new variant infects over 200 in India

The two Omicron-infected patients are aged 41 and 43, and belong to Jagatsingpur and Khordha districts. One of them is asymptomatic while the other has a mild cough
Ajay Parida, the director of Bhubaneswar’s Institute of Life Sciences, said during the genome sequencing of seven samples tested for Covid-19, two came positive for the Omicron variant. (REUTERS/File)
Ajay Parida, the director of Bhubaneswar’s Institute of Life Sciences, said during the genome sequencing of seven samples tested for Covid-19, two came positive for the Omicron variant. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

DGCA issues revised guidelines on breath analyser tests

The regulator has directed airlines to conduct post-flight breath analyser tests in the aircraft after arrival. If tested positive, the pilots can choose if they would want to get tested again with the same equipment or an alternate one
A plane is seen at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT file)
A plane is seen at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT file)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNeha LM Tripathi
Close Story
india news

In Prayagraj, PM Modi says govt trying to raise minimum marriage age for women

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred 1000 crore in bank accounts of various Self Help Groups (SHGs).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

‘PM Modi has apologised to farmers, but…’: Rahul Gandhi over Lakhimpur Kheri

Since the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament, opposition parties have targeted the Centre over the incident, and have demanded Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's removal from the top post.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI file photo)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Marriage bill sent to standing committee as Lok Sabha MPs oppose amendment 

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government did not consult any of the stakeholders before introducing the amendment and suggested the bill be sent to the standing committee.
Union minister Smriti Irani introduces Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)
Union minister Smriti Irani introduces Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Block 2 Kashmir websites, 20 YouTube channels, orders I&B ministry under new IT rules

The 20 YouTube channels ordered to be blocked by the I&B ministry include The Punch Line, International Web News, Khalsa Tv, The Naked Truth, News 24, 48 news, Fictional, Historical Facts, Punjab Viral, Naya Pakistan Global and Cover Story, among others.
This is the first time the ministry has issued orders to block websites under the new IT rules notified on 25 February, which empower the government to block access to news content under section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act. (iStockPhoto)
This is the first time the ministry has issued orders to block websites under the new IT rules notified on 25 February, which empower the government to block access to news content under section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act. (iStockPhoto)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
Close Story
india news

Govt trashes reports of record low job generation under MGNREGS in December

The Union rural development ministry said funds allocated for the MGNREGS this financial year are over 18% in comparison to the previous year
The Indian government on Tuesday trashed reports that claimed that in December the lowest ever employment has been generated in the month so far under the MGNREGS. (HT/File)
The Indian government on Tuesday trashed reports that claimed that in December the lowest ever employment has been generated in the month so far under the MGNREGS. (HT/File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByMalavika Murali
Close Story
india news

Watch Live: PM Modi spotlights 'true women empowerment' through govt schemes

During the event, PM Modi also transferred an amount of more than 20 crore to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is 15,000 per beneficiary.
PM Modi addressing a gathering in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
PM Modi addressing a gathering in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

News updates from HT: First Omicron case in Navi Mumbai and all the latest news 

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai was detected in Vashi on Monday. (REUTERS/File)
The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai was detected in Vashi on Monday. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Plea to remove PM photo from jab certificate dismissed. HC orders 1 lakh fine

The Kerala high court said the petition to remove PM Modi’s photo from the vaccine certificates was a publicity-oriented petition. “...and I have a strong doubt that there is political agenda,” the judge ruled
The Kerala high court judge earlier gave the petitioner an opportunity to withdraw the petition seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from Covid-19 vaccine certificates issued by the government but the petitioner declined. (ANI)
The Kerala high court judge earlier gave the petitioner an opportunity to withdraw the petition seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from Covid-19 vaccine certificates issued by the government but the petitioner declined. (ANI)
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story
india news

Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo joins TMC day after resigning from Congress 

The Curtorim MLA's name had featured in the first list of eight candidates that the Congress had announced for the Assembly elections slated to be held early next year.
Sitting MLA from Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço joins TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. (Twitter)
Sitting MLA from Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço joins TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. (Twitter)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out